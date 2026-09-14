Swiss prosecutors investigate driver after fatal coach crash
The Office of the Attorney General of canton Graubünden has opened proceedings against the driver of a coach involved in a deadly crash in the southeastern Swiss Alps last week that was carrying a Dutch tour group.
Graubünden prosecutors confirmed an earlier report by the online newspaper 20 Minuten. Proceedings are underway against the driver of the Dutch coach on suspicion of multiple counts of manslaughter through negligence. He is also accused of multiple counts of causing bodily harm through negligence.
The coach was travelling from Zernez to Susch in canton Graubünden last Thursday evening when it veered off the road near the village of Less and tipped onto its side.
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There were 45 Dutch nationals on board; five were killed and the others suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious. The driver himself was also injured. The attorney general’s office has not provided any information regarding his condition or his current whereabouts.
The accident sparked a wave of sympathy. Dutch authorities travelled to the Engadine region and met with those affected. Victims are being treated in hospitals in several cantons as well as in neighbouring Austria.
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+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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