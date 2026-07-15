Swiss zoo euthanises gorilla injured by dominant male
Basel Zoo has euthanised Mobali, an 11-year-old male gorilla, following serious injuries that prevented him from urinating. The dominant male, Yeba, aged 14, had bitten him in the genitals.
In recent months, there have been a series of altercations between Yeba, who arrived at Basel Zoo last year, and Mobali, a castrated male. Experiences at other zoos had not suggested such conflicts would arise. The measures put in place to allow Mobali to withdraw were not enough, the Basel Zoo wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
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Basel Zoo had announced the birth of a baby gorilla on Saturday. This is the fifth birth for the mother, Joas, aged 37.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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