Three Swiss killed by avalanche on heliski tour in Canada
Three Swiss died and one person was seriously injured on Sunday after being swept away by an avalanche during a heliski excursion in Canada.
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The foreign ministry confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Tuesday a report to this effect by the Blick newspaper.
The Swiss Consulate General in Vancouver is in contact with the relevant authorities, the foreign ministry wrote. Family members are being assisted within the framework of consular protection. For reasons of data protection and privacy, the foreign ministry did not provide further details.
+ Majority of fatal ski accidents happen off-piste
Blick in its report referred to the Canadian winter sports platform Snowbrains. According to reports, it was the ski mountaineers themselves who triggered the avalanche on Mount Knauss in British Columbia. There is currently a high avalanche danger in that area due to heavy snowfall.
The fourth seriously injured person was transported by helicopter to hospital. It was not possible to establish through the foreign ministry whether this person is also a Swiss citizen.
Adapted from Italian by AI/ts
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