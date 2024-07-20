Twelve people died in agricultural accidents in Switzerland

Twelve people have lost their lives in agricultural accidents in Switzerland since the beginning of the year.

Three children aged between six and nine lost their lives in connection with vehicles or machinery, according to the Swiss Accident Prevention Service for Agriculture (SPAA) on Friday. Two died when a tractor or transporter overturned. One person was crushed when a mounted implement was hitched.

Two people died in a gas accident in the slurry pit. One person died in a barn fire. Two people fell to their deaths from a roof or hayloft. And one person was found lifeless in a horse stall.

For the SPAA, the risks are often too little perceived, underestimated or ignored. The SPAA want to make people working in agriculture aware of the need to take “invisible dangers” seriously, and not to take any risks to their safety or health.

