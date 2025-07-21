Weapons stolen from Swiss shooting range

A shooting range in Wittenbach, northeastern Switzerland, was broken into on Sunday night. The unknown perpetrators stole several antique weapons.

The perpetrators forced their way into the building through a door, the St Gallen cantonal police said on Sunday. The stolen weapons were in a display case. A gun shop located at the same site was not affected by the break-in.

Swiss army guns disappear every year. According to the newspaper Blick, 101 army weapons were reported missing in 2023, including 88 assault rifles and 13 pistols. The vast majority of these, 95, were stolen.

More Swiss army lost 101 firearms in 2023 This content was published on The military weapons – mostly assault rifles and pistols – went missing last year, the army confirmed on Friday. Read more: Swiss army lost 101 firearms in 2023

