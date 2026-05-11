Victims of human trafficking in Switzerland increased in 2025
The association FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking registered 228 people in its victim protection programme last year. In 65 cases, special safe accommodation was used.
People in need of protection increased by 20 compared to the previous year, according to the annual report published on Monday. However, the figures could be much higher due to underreporting.
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In total, 82 people have been identified by the FIZ as victims of human trafficking. In the majority of cases, these are women, with a high percentage in sex work (48 out of 82).
The profile of the victims is very varied, Fanie Wirth of the FIZ told Swiss public radio SRF. According to her they range from the very young to people over sixty and come from more than 80 different countries, with a large share from Eastern Europe. The common denominator is often the absence of education and work. The increase in cases is also due to greater awareness on the subject, emphasised the FIZ.
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Why victims of human trafficking need better protection
Adapted from Italian by AI/ac
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