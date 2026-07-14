Weko is investigating Google in relation to search engines

Weko is investigating Google in relation to search engines Keystone-SDA

The Swiss competition authorities are turning their attention to the tech giant Google. The Secretariat of the Competition Commission (Weko) has launched a preliminary investigation, the authority announced on Tuesday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Weko ermittelt gegen Google im Bereich Suchmaschinen Original Read more: Weko ermittelt gegen Google im Bereich Suchmaschinen

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The bone of contention is that, on certain mobile phones, the Google search engine is set as the default during initial set-up and there is no option to choose otherwise. According to the Weko, Google recently abolished the “Choice Screen” feature in Switzerland, which allowed users to select a default search engine when setting up a new Android device for the first time.

As a result, Google Search is set as the default search engine for smartphone buyers in Switzerland without a selection screen being displayed during the initial set-up of their device. In the EU, however, the ‘Choice Screen’ feature remains available.

Important default settings

Weko notes that default settings play a crucial role in digital markets. The “Choice Screen” is intended to reduce foreclosure effects caused by default settings. “The removal of this feature could limit the visibility of search engines competing with Google during device set-up, thereby raising barriers to market entry,” the press release states.

Through this preliminary investigation, Weko now aims to determine whether there are grounds for an unlawful restriction of competition within the meaning of the Cartel Act. The findings of this procedure could also be of interest when assessing practices relating to default settings on other mobile devices.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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