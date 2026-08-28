Many flights cancelled at Zurich Airport owing to storm
A severe thunderstorm has “significantly” disrupted operations at Zurich Airport. By Friday lunchtime, 27 flights had been cancelled, and further cancellations are expected, according to Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS).
Around 3,100 passengers were affected. Delays of up to three hours are expected on further flights, according to the statement. Depending on how the weather develops, there could be further flight cancellations.
According to the statement, the main reason for the disruption to operations was lightning strikes near the airport. In such situations, work on the tarmac must be temporarily suspended for safety reasons.
Staff must keep their distance from aircraft and other metal structures. Aircraft cannot then be loaded or unloaded, refuelled or prepared for their next flight. Ground operations then come to a virtual standstill, which in turn leads to further delays.
SWISS said it regretted the impact on passengers, whose travel plans have been disrupted.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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