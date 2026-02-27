Wall Street Shuns Risk as Stocks Fall, Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders shunned riskier corners of the market at the end of a turbulent February, with stocks falling amid artificial-intelligence, inflation and geopolitical angst. Bonds climbed. Oil topped $66.

The S&P 500 was on track for its worst month since March. Concerns about an AI bubble resurfaced, with OpenAI raising $110 billion. Aside from disruption fears, financial shares sank amid anxiety about private credit. A rise in producer prices reinforced bets the Federal Reserve won’t cut rates soon. Investors also worried about an escalation of US-Iran tensions.

The backdrop of rising global risks left Treasuries higher and on track for their best monthly performance in a year. Benchmark 10-year yields dropped below 4%. Haven currencies outperformed.

“There is a flight to quality underway,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier.

While the bond market barely reacted to the latest inflation report, swap traders trimmed their wagers on policy easing and are now seeing a first cut fully priced in for September.

“This morning’s higher inflation data is one more thing to worry about within the traditional economic analysis of price stability and full employment, even before investors factor in the disruptive potential of AI’s impact on the economy,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

Meantime, Iran is conducting regular and unexplained activity at bombed uranium-enrichment sites, United Nations atomic inspectors said, potentially complicating talks with the US over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

“The most-pressing issue facing the markets is now the situation in the Middle East,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “However, the concerns surrounding the tech sector and the credit markets are not far behind.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 3.97%. Bitcoin fell below $66,000.

The producer price index increased 0.5% in January, fueled by services. An underlying gauge that excludes food and energy advanced by the most since July. Economists closely track PPI because several of its components feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.

While PPI came in hotter than expected, companies have largely been able to absorb incremental costs, maintaining profit margins and minimizing the pass-through to consumers, according to Scott Helfstein at Global X.

To Gina Bolvin, PPI wasn’t a deal-breaker.

“For investors, this is a volatility moment, not a turning point,” said the president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “Focus on pricing power, earnings strength, and selective opportunities as the Fed stays patient.”

Despite all the turmoil in February, the S&P 500 is just about 1% lower for the month.

“Given the tall wall of worry — AI volatility, Nvidia-driven swings, tariffs, geopolitics and stubborn inflation — you’d expect a sharper drop,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “That resilience suggests this is more of a pause than a turning point, and once it clears, the path of least resistance is higher.”

Dell Technologies Inc. gave an outlook for sales of its AI servers that exceeded estimates. CoreWeave Inc. reported a bigger-than-expected loss and boosted capital expenditures. Paramount Skydance Corp. clinched its deal for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., outmaneuvering Netflix Inc. after a months-long battle. Block Inc. said it was reducing its workforce by nearly half in a bet on AI. Jack Dorsey’s firm also raised its outlook for gross profit. Sweetgreen Inc. reported a weak fourth quarter and said annual sales would fall much more than Wall Street expected. Duolingo Inc. said its drive to gain subscribers would mean slower earnings growth in the short term. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Stock investors are skittish enough that any signs of reviving inflation is weighing on already-fragile sentiment. But the message from Friday’s data — that producer costs indicate that companies’ retail margins are increasing — may be less threatening than feared.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1822 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3454 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.05 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $65,517.36 Ether fell 5% to $1,928.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.97% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.23% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $66.54 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $5,230.23 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.