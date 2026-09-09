Swiss army chief warns ‘Switzerland is in Russia’s sights’

"Switzerland is a target for Moscow," says the head of the armed forces Keystone-SDA

Switzerland’s army chief Benedikt Roos has warned that the country is in Russia’s sights, but many Swiss people remain unaware of the potential threat.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it “La Svizzera è un obiettivo per Mosca”, dice il capo dell’esercito Original Read more: “La Svizzera è un obiettivo per Mosca”, dice il capo dell’esercito

Roos believes Switzerland faces both hybrid and military threats, but says many people have yet to grasp the seriousness of a crisis he considers imminent.

“I am concerned,” the chief of the armed forces said in an interview published by Swiss public broadcaster SRF. “We must assume there are targets in Switzerland that a major player in this global power struggle could set its sights on.”

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Asked whether Switzerland is a target for Moscow, Roos replied: “Yes. This is a clash between two systems: the liberal democratic world and the autocratic one. More than ever, Switzerland is part of the Western world and is therefore a potential target.”

But why, the SRF reporter asked, would Russia attack the country? “Switzerland has critical infrastructure that is vital to Europe as a whole, including electricity and gas networks, key north-south transport links and major data centres. Anyone seeking to destabilise Europe could target exactly those assets,” said Roos, who has led the army since January.

In Leipzig, Germany, drones carrying explosives have been discovered. “We are seeing increased activity in this area. There has been more drone activity over critical infrastructure. Fortunately, none of them have been carrying explosives, but that could happen here too.”

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Asked about unauthorised drone activity over military sites, he said: “In around 80% of cases, the drones are being flown by tourists or private individuals. But in the remaining 20%, we are not sure who is responsible and cannot clearly attribute them to any particular actor. We are investigating some cases in cooperation with the police, but we still do not know who is behind them.”

Roos himself is concerned about the Swiss Armed Forces’ delay in developing defences against drones. “We are strengthening our capabilities. The number of small reconnaissance drones issued to troops has increased tenfold over the past year. Now we need to step up our efforts on drone defence. This is one of the capability gaps we urgently need to close.”

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Asked about an earlier statement that Switzerland has no missile defence capability, the senior officer said: “Yes, that is correct when it comes to defending against cruise and ballistic missiles. We have significant capability gaps in this area. The delivery of the new Patriot system is being delayed and costs are rising, so we are looking at alternatives that could help close the gap more quickly.”

His biggest concern, however, is what he sees as a lack of public awareness of the threat. “This is the crucial issue. Public awareness is still too low. We are no longer insulated from what is happening elsewhere in the world. Fortunately, most of us have no direct experience of war. The idea that Switzerland could be drawn into a crisis has not yet fully sunk in,” said Roos.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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