WEF Chief Executive Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Links

(Bloomberg) — World Economic Forum Chief Executive Officer Børge Brende is stepping down from his position after it emerged he had ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A recent batch of documents in Epstein files showed Brende arranging to meet the financier at the latter’s home for dinner in New York in 2018 and 2019. The second of those meetings was planned just weeks before Epstein’s arrest in the US on sex trafficking charges. He died in jail in August that year.

The WEF said earlier this month that it opened a probe into Brende and his relations with Epstein. The former Norwegian foreign minister said at the time that he was “completely unaware of Epstein’s past and criminal activities,” though he admitted he should have been more thorough.

The WEF investigation has now concluded, the forum’s co-chairs, Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the findings show “there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed.”

The CEO role at the WEF is more an operational position, and separate from the high-profile chairman position that was long held by founder Klaus Schwab.

In the statement Thursday, Brende said he was stepping down “after careful consideration,” though he made no mention of Epstein or the investigation. He held the role for more than eight years.

Swiss businessman Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim chief and president while the WEF searches for a permanent successor.

The WEF is best known for its annual high profile gathering in the Swiss mountain town of Davos. The resignation adds to the turmoil it has experienced over the past year. Schwab left in the spring amid accusations of financial misconduct and a clash with the remaining leadership. He was eventually cleared, but only after a months long investigation that hung over the organization.

Schwab’s sudden exit also appeared to have scuppered his plan to have European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde succeed as chair, though speculation about such a move hasn’t entirely gone away.

In the meantime, Fink and Hoffman have taken over. They were initially described as “interim” co-chairs, including in statements issued through January, though the latest release didn’t include that word.

Davos Figure

Brende acted as a central figure at the latest WEF meeting in January, greeting Elon Musk and participating in the forum’s press conference ahead of the event.

He’s not the first high-profile Norwegian facing repercussions from the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice. Revelations about former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland and diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen, as well as Crown Princess Mette-Marit, have caused public outcry in Norway.

Epstein also appeared to have used Davos for his own ends. While there’s no details on whether he went the event, correspondence shows he offered to help his contacts, promising to set up meetings with big-name attendees from the worlds of business and politics.

Among the names that have appeared in Epstein’s Davos emails are Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Bill Gates and Larry Summers.

Bin Sulayem quit his position as CEO of DP World, one of the world’s largest logistics firms, after his ties to Epstein were exposed.

With respect to Brende, the Epstein files reveal various exchanges between Epstein and Brende, one of which Brende signs off saying: “Missing you Sir, Borge.”

