Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss electrical bargains found to have safety defects

Bargain offers for electrical appliances have safety defects
Bargain offers for electrical appliances have safety defects Keystone-SDA

Around a quarter of electrical appliances on the Swiss market have safety defects, according to a government review. It warns against bargain offers and purchases on non-European platforms and websites.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

In its press release on Monday, the Swiss Federal Inspectorate for Heavy Current Installations (ESTI) also advises consumers to make sure they have the correct Swiss plug and that customer service is available and competent.

Of the 1,260 electrical products inspected by ESTI last year, almost a quarter had major and minor defects, which is why 114 sales bans were issued. In addition, ten recalls and safety warnings were issued for electrical appliances, the authority wrote.

+ Electricity prices to fall in Switzerland next year

Based on targeted inspections, these included various household and office appliances, LED lights, lights with lasers, chargers, power banks, plug & play photovoltaic systems and battery storage systems.

Market surveillance is carried out throughout Switzerland by the Heavy Current Inspectorate. According to ESTI, electrical products for household, office, commercial and industrial use are tested for conformity and safety on a random and risk-based basis.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR