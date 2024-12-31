Record number of start-ups founded in Switzerland in 2024

The 2.6% jump underlines the continued growth and attractiveness of Switzerland as a business location, the IFJ said. It also reflects the desire of many for professional fulfilment and independence, said Simon May, IFJ co-director. Various government and private sector support services are on offer for start-ups in Switzerland.
With an increase of 6.3%, southwestern Switzerland was the major region with the strongest growth in start-ups. The central plateau region (+3.4%) and southern Ticino (+3%) also recorded big growth. There was moderate growth in central Switzerland (+2%), Zurich (+1.2%) and eastern Switzerland (+1.1%). Only the large region of northwestern Switzerland (-1%) noted a drop.
Sole ownerships were the fastest-growing legal entity in 2024, with an increase of 3.4% compared to 2023. Public limited companies (+2.4%) and limited liability companies (+1.5%) also grew. The latter remains the most popular legal form in the country with over 20,000 new start-ups.
Most start-ups were in the skilled trades sector with over 5,500 new firms. This was followed by the consulting (some 5,200) and real estate (some 4,800 start-ups) sectors.
