Job adverts for Swiss-based bank posts fall10%
Swiss banks are recruiting fewer staff, according to analysis of job vacancies published on the websites of the country’s ten leading banks.
Overall, in August, the number of job adverts fell by 10% (to 524) compared with July, according to a survey carried out by the job portal Indeed on behalf of the new agency AWP. Only job vacancies within Switzerland were counted.
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The Raiffeisen banking group (-16% to 174 job ads) showed particularly weak growth, having announced a major redundancy plan last week. UBS, by contrast, recorded a slight increase, but its 60 or so vacancies are only a fraction of those on offer a couple of years ago.
The total number of vacancies across the ten banks is around a third lower than it was three years ago.
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And this is against a backdrop of relatively high unemployment. According to the latest figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the unemployment rate in the sector stands at 3.6%.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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