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Higher crude prices lift Swiss import costs

Producer and import prices driven by oil
Production price increases are mainly due to higher prices for petroleum products and pharmaceutical preparations, the Federal Statistical Office said on Monday. Keystone-SDA

Higher global crude oil prices drove up Swiss production and import prices in August, with food products seeing a notable increase.

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Higher crude prices lift Swiss import costs
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Keystone-SDA

The Producer and Import Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.7% in August compared with the previous month to stand at 100.4 points, but fell by the same amount year-on-year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday.

As regards the producer price index, the 0.2% month-on-month increase “is primarily due to higher prices for petroleum products and pharmaceutical preparations”. Prices also rose for pigs for slaughter, pork, raw milk, rubber and plastic products, as well as basic plastics.

Basic pharmaceutical products, other chemical products and electricity (for large consumers), on the other hand, became cheaper. Compared with August 2025, this indicator fell by 1.3%.

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For import prices, the FSO observed month-on-month price rises, particularly for petroleum products, organic chemical products and hydrocarbons.

Basic plastics, vegetables, melons and potatoes, rubber and plastic products, inorganic chemical products, other chemical products, paper and paper products, and green coffee also saw price rises. By contrast, the price of computers fell.

The index for imported goods thus rose by 1.9% month-on-month and by 0.8% year-on-year.

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View of Bern rooftops, January 2026. After record summer heat in Europe, attention is turning to winter. There are concerns about higher energy prices and the impact of the ongoing US-Iran war.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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