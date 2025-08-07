Price watchdog rejects higher postage prices for 2026

Swiss Post may not increase prices for 2026 as planned Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Post may not increase its prices for 2026 as planned, according to the Swiss price watchdog. This includes price increases for A and B Mail single items and for P.O. boxes.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Post darf Preise für 2026 nicht wie geplant erhöhen Original Read more: Post darf Preise für 2026 nicht wie geplant erhöhen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The price increases applied for were examined and it was concluded that no revenue-increasing measures were necessary for 2026, the price watchdog announced on Thursday.

Swiss Post had submitted price measures totalling CHF70.9 million ($88 million) for 2026 to the price watchdog, citing the challenging financing situation. After intensive negotiations, both parties agreed by mutual consent that CHF50.1 million of this would not be implemented, according to the press release. This also includes price increases for A and B Mail single items as well as for the P.O. Box service and the delivery of free newspapers.

Measures totalling CHF20.8 million may be implemented.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.