هل غيّر حريق كران- مونتانا تصورك عن سويسرا؟

Whilst this is a devastating tragedy, I I am not surprised it happened. ____Here you do not ever see any sprinklers or fire extinguishers in any restaurant or night clubs. I’ve only seen them in department stores, once. ____I believe Switzerland is a progressive country in reform or some modern laws, but having said that still quite traditional, with numerous infrastructures that are outdated. ____Hope justice will prevail, as many many families need it. ____I hope they don’t get a slap on the wrist nor that they fade away in time. __Many things are swept under the rug.
للأسف نعم، لقد تغيرت نظرت إلى سويسرا بشكل كبير. بعد أن زرت كرانس-مونتانا ولدي عائلة تمتلك عقارات هناك منذ 30 عامًا، أصبحت هذه المأساة قريبة من قلبي.____معرفة الصعوبات التي يواجهها مالكو الشاليهات لضمان السلامة من الحرائق التي تفرضها الحكومة، في حين أن الوضع الذي كان يمكن تجنبه تمامًا قد حدث في هذا البار.____الرؤية المتأخرة دائمًا ما تكون واضحة، في رود آيلاند بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، في عام 2003، قبل 23 عامًا، وقع حادث مشابه جدًا، في حانة مكتظة بالزوار، مع ألعاب نارية وسقف مغطى برغوة. كان هذا الحادث محل اهتمام العالم الحديث، فكل من كان يتابع الأخبار كان على علم بما حدث هناك، وتغيرت قوانين السلامة من الحرائق على الصعيد الدولي. لقي 100 شاب مصرعهم وأصيب أكثر من 200 آخرين.____الثمنا الأغلى هو الأرواح التي فقدت في ليلة رأس السنة، ومن المأساوي أن السلطات السويسرية لم تنتبه إلى الوضع في رود آيلاند - ما كان يجب أن يحدث هذا أبدًا.____بارك الله في عائلات الضحايا وأتمنى أن يتغلب الناجون من هذه المأساة على إصاباتهم الجسدية والنفسية.
Unfortunately yes, my perception of Switzerland has changed, significantly. Having been to Crans-Montana and having family that has owned there for 30 years made this tragedy strike home.____Knowing the hoops chalet owners go through to assure fire safety insisted by the government while completely preventable situation unfolded at this bar.____Hindsight is always 20-20, In Rhode Island USA back to 2003, 23 years ago, there was a very similar incident, packed bar, pyrotechnics and a foam sprayed ceiling. That was felt around the modern world, everyone who kept up on news whatsoever knew what happened there and fire codes changed internationally. 100 young people died and over 200 were injured.____The ultimate price is paid by the souls lost New Years Eve, it is a tragedy that the Swiss authorities did not take heed to the situation in Rhode Island - this should never have happened.____God bless the families of the lost and my the people that survived this tragedy overcome their injuries both physical and psychological.
It is a huge tragedy and it can not happen again. I think that the actions and competence of the Crans Montana municipality has to be part of the investigation. Relying on the commonsense of the owners running these establishments. Yes it was their responsiblity too, but when owners fail, the public must be able to trust that the system will step in and prevent tragedy and awful and unnecessary accidents. My condolences to the victims, their families and emergency workers.
@Donat-Magnin Paule
In questa tragedia, oltre alla palese avidità privata e alle carenze pubbliche ci si dimentica che il dramma è stato scatenato dalla superficialità di comportamento dei presenti.__Realtà di chi si è formato in modo incontrollato ed irresponsabile: espressione tipica del mondo virtuale ed evanescente di oggi.
بصفتي مواطناً بريطانياً يزور كرانس مونتانا كل عام تقريباً منذ 20 عاماً، وأقيم مع عائلتي في الجوار في فصلي الصيف والشتاء، وبعد أسابيع من التفكير، إليكم رأيي بعد بعض المحادثات التي دارت هنا في المملكة المتحدة بين الأصدقاء وزملاء العمل في القطاع المالي والعائلة.____سأبدأ بالجانب الإيجابي، نحن نحب فاليه، والشعب السويسري، وأصدقائنا والسكان المحليين (كرانس - لينس، إيكوجن، سير وسيون). لدرجة أنني كنت في طور إنشاء شركة هناك. ____أقول للجميع بعد 20 عامًا من الزيارات، إنه لا توجد مناطق رمادية في سويسرا، فهي بيضاء وسوداء تمامًا، حيث يشارك سكانها في التأكد من أن الآخرين لا يتجاوزون الحدود. ____ما أجده حقًا غير معقول وأعترض عليه بشدة هو مقدار "المعايير المزدوجة" في بلدية كرانس مونتانا، والبلديات المحلية في منطقة فاليه، التي قامت مؤخرًا بمعاقبة مالكي الشاليهات الأجانب، وأنا متأكد من أن هناك آخرين، بسبب لوائح مداخن الحريق (2016). ____يتبع والداي جميع القواعد واللوائح ويحترمان كل شيء يتعلق بالمنطقة والشعب السويسري. لذلك، بعد الخدمة الأخيرة، تطلب الأمر إقامة سقالات في الشاليه الذي بُني في عام 2008، وإزالة الخشب، وتفتيشه، وتطبيق طلاء جديد ومتابعة للتأكيد، بتكلفة إجمالية قدرها 13000 فرنك سويسري. قام أصدقاؤنا وجيراننا المحليون بنفس الشيء (94000 فرنك سويسري). ومع ذلك، لم يتم فحص مكان ضيافة عام، يقع في قلب مدينة كرانس، من حيث لوائح الحرائق منذ 6 سنوات...... هذا أمر مثير للاشمئزاز. القصة بأكملها. أعلم أنني لست الوحيد الذي يفكر بهذه الطريقة، لذا هيا بنا... لا بد أن هناك أشخاصًا في المناصب العامة، ومسؤولين، إما فشلوا في إجراء عمليات تفتيش للحرائق في "العديد" من الأماكن العامة في كرانس مونتانا، وهي مكان شهير ورائع. أو أن هناك ظروفًا يتغاضى فيها المسؤولون العامون عن دعم المؤسسات المحلية، بدلاً من إثارة المشاكل. ____يمكننا أن نذهب أبعد من ذلك ونقترح أن هناك بعض الأشخاص الذين يتلقون رشاوى (نقدية) بطريقة تشبه المافيا... لسنوات.____يعجبني أن المدعي العام المستقل في فاليه أو مدع عام آخر قد حذف كرانس مونتانا من قائمة المدعين. ____لقد تركت الأضرار التي لحقت بالسمعة علامة سوداء كبيرة، ومن أجل إنقاذها، يجب إقالة المسؤولين. من الأعلى إلى الأسفل. بدلاً من توجيه حركة المرور، قد يكون من المفيد إرسال الشرطة المحلية والإطفاء وغيرهم من المسؤولين إلى كل مكان ضيافة آخر والتحقق من أن جميع السجلات المتعلقة بالحرائق محدثة بنفس الطريقة التي جعلت بها جميع مالكي الشاليهات. إذا كنت من محبي المراهنات (ولست كذلك)، لراهنت على وجود ثغرات أخرى في سجلات الحرائق في الأماكن العامة.
As a British citizen who has been visiting Crans Montana pretty much every year for the last 20 years, staying with family nearby in Summer and Winter seasons, after weeks of reflection here is my view, following some of the conversations being had here in UK, amongst friends, finance industry colleagues and family.____I will start with the positive, we love the Valais, the Swiss people, our friends and locals (Crans - Lens, Icogne, Sierre and Sion). To the extent that I was in the process of setting up a company there. ____I tell everyone after 20 years of visits, there are no grey areas in Switzerland, it is very black and white, where its people join in making sure other people do not step out of line. ____What I find REALLY REALLY unbelievable and strongly object to is the amount of ‘double standards’ in the Crans Montana Municipality, local Communes of the Valais area, who have very recently put foreign chalet home owners and i am sure others through the mill, due to fire flue regulations (2016). ____My parents follow all the rule, regulations and respect everything about the area and the Swiss people. So following the recent service, the chalet built in 2008 required scaffolding erected, wood to be removed, inspected, and new rendering applied and follow up to confirm, total cost 13,000 CHF. Our friends and local neighbours have done the same (one 94,000 CHF). ____And yet, a PUBLIC hospitality venue, which is smack bang in the centre of Crans hasn’t been inspected for Fire Regs for 6 years……..it absolutely stinks. The whole saga. I know I am__not the only person thinking this, so here we go….____There must be people within public office, officials, who have either failed to carry out fire inspections of ‘several’ public venues across Crans Montana, a famous and wonderful place. ____Or there are circumstances where public officials turn a blind eye to support local establishments, rather than rock the boat. ____I we can go one further and suggest that there are some people who have been taking back handers (cash) in a mafia like manner…. F__for years.____I like the fact that the independent Valais or other prosecutor has removed Crans Montana from the Plaintiff list. ____The reputational damage has left a huge black mark, in order to salvage it, official heads need to roll. Top to bottom.____Rather than directing traffic, it might be worth sending the local police, fire and other officials into EVERY single other hospitality venue and check all the fire related records are up to date in the same way you have made all chalet owners.____If I were a betting man (am not), I would wager there are other holes in the public venue fire records.
Da 20 anni passo buona parte della mia vita felicemente in Svizzera e condivido la sana filosofia nazionale fondata sull'interesse comune, sancito anche dal motto confederale.__In Svizzera ho un'associazione culturale, ci scrivo libri ed un semestrale, ci ho allestito 4 mostre fotografiche.__La Svizzera, per me, è un paradiso, una perfetta terapia di sollievo dai danni ricevuti in penisola, sempre in crescendo.__Mi dispiace molto per ciò che è accaduto. Conoscendo la Svizzera non mi sembra vero.__Tutto sarà con certezza chiarito.
