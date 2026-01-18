在您所在的国家/地区，已婚夫妇共同还是分别缴税？您国制度的优、缺点各是什么？

严格的个人征税制度不仅更具一致性，也更公平。它将公民视为负责任的个体，而非规范性家庭模式的组成部分。__更根本的是，国家婚姻制度揭示了一个更广泛的问题。 婚姻作为法律制度，其存在本身毫无必要。这是国家通过规范亲密关系、宗教偏好和偏见，对人际关系施加持久影响的手段。
Une imposition strictement individuelle serait non seulement plus cohérente, mais aussi plus honnête. Elle traiterait les citoyens comme des individus responsables, et non comme des éléments d’un schéma familial normatif.__Plus fondamentalement, le système du mariage par l'état révèle un problème plus large. Le mariage, en tant qu’institution juridique, n’a aucune raison d’exister. Il s’agit d’un dispositif par lequel l’état octroie durablement aux relations interhumaines, en réglementant l’intimité, ses préférences et biais religieux.
我是一名居住在瑞士的美国侨民。在美国，已婚夫妇的税率通常低于单身人士，但这并非完全取决于个人情况，如收入、子女数量及各类扣除项。已婚夫妇可选择联合报税或分别报税。____就个人而言，我认为瑞士的税收制度对已婚夫妇极其不公。 设计一种基于"2026年大多数女性不会工作"的假设的税收制度是不合理的。当我和伴侣计算出结婚后我们的税单将增加40%时，我们感到震惊！毋庸置疑，在瑞士改革其过时的税收制度之前，我们不会合法结婚。 ____我认为公平的税收制度不应考虑婚姻状况，以免偏袒特定群体。唯一应享受税收减免的是有子女同住的家庭。养育子女成本高昂，因此双方父母都应获得税收抵免。
I am a US expat living in Switzerland. In the US married couples are often taxed at a lower rate than single people but not always depending on individual circumstances such as income, children, and various deductions. Married couples can choose whether or not to file jointly or separately. ____Personally I find the Swiss tax system to be incredibly unfair to married couples. It is not reasonable to design a tax system that assumes most women do not work in the year 2026. My partner and I were shocked when we calculated that our tax bill would be 40% higher if we married! Needless to say we will not legally marry unless until Switzerland reforms its archaic tax system. ____I think a fair tax system should disregard marital status in order to not advantage any particular group. The only group that should receive a deduction are people with children living in their household. Raising children is quite expensive so there should be tax credits given to both parents.
我完全同意。但我认为，不与父母同住的孩子也应计入在内，因为他们同样需要抚养费等费用。
Sehe ich ganz genauso. Würde ggf. aber auch sagen das Kinder die nicht im Haushalt leben auch zählen, da diese ja auch Unterhalt usw. kosten.
在西班牙，人们可以自由选择最适合自己的方案（节省税款）。爱尔兰也是如此。瑞士显然对这种简单的规则存在异议。同样，瑞士对养老保险中的婚姻惩罚也持反对态度。对于一个民主且富裕的国家来说，这完全是不合理的。
Hier in Spanien kann man frei wählen was besser (Steuern sparen) ist für die jeweilige Person. Ebenso ist es dasselbe in Irland. Die Schweiz hat offensichtlich mit solchen einfachen Regeln ein Problem. Ebenfalls mit der Heiratsstrafe bei der AHV. Absolut unwürdig für ein Demokratisches und Reiches Land.
在西班牙，我们根据自身情况选择单独或共同完成。
