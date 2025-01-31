Swiss insects benefit from storm-damaged forests

Insects benefit from the devastation caused by storms, according to a 20-year study by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).

Français fr Les insectes profitent des forêts dévastées par les tempêtes Original Read more: Les insectes profitent des forêts dévastées par les tempêtes

Although it may sadden foresters, a storm that sweeps through the forest is a boon for insect diversity. Felled trees and the vegetation that follows provide an abundance of food and valuable habitats for many insects and invertebrates, WSL said in a statement on Thursday.

For their study, the scientists set up various insect traps in areas of forests damaged by the winter storms Vivian in 1990 and Lothar in 1999. This was compared to areas that survived the storms intact.

In some of the areas, the fallen trees had been removed; in others, they had remained in place. In all, the researchers collected over 500,000 individuals belonging to more than 1,600 species of arthropods, including insects and spiders.

Data unique in the world

Never before have arthropod data been collected at regular intervals for 20 years after an ecological disturbance,” said Beat Wermelinger, lead author of the study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, quoted in the press release.

During this period, the scientists not only found significantly more individuals of the animal species studied on the destroyed surfaces, but also a greater diversity of species than in the forests that had survived the storms undamaged.

Contrary to expectations, the number of species was comparable on the cleared and undamaged windfall areas, but the species composition differed. Particularly endangered species, such as the large capricorn beetle and the mason bee, were found more frequently on uncleared windfall areas. Even 20 years after the storms, more endangered insects were found on uncleared surfaces.

