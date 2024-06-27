Overnight earthquake in Germany felt in large areas of Switzerland

The earthquake was registered in Germany, around 18km northwest of Laufenburg in canton Aargau (pictured), shortly after 3am. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale was felt throughout Switzerland in the early hours on Thursday, according to the Swiss Seismological Service.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The earthquake was registered in Germany, around 18km northwest of Laufenburg in canton Aargau, shortly after 3am, according to the organisation’s website. More than 1,200 reports were received during the night, the Seismological Service said in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In some cases, the earthquake was noted up to 100km away from its epicentre. Minor damage is sometimes possible near the epicentre of an earthquake of this magnitude.

+ Read more: how the Swiss Seismological Service tries to predict quakes in real time

The last noticeable earthquake in this area, with a magnitude of 3.1, was recorded in 2018, the Seismological Service added. It said that earthquakes were not unusual in this region.

In Switzerland, around 1,000 earthquakes are recorded each year as the number of seismometers increases. This year, there have already been 866.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe