Asian Shares Lose Momentum, Brent Gains on Iran: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian shares erased their earlier gains as a rally in semiconductor stocks lost momentum. Oil climbed after the US struck Iran for a second day.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%, after earlier gaining as much as 1%. South Korea’s tech-heavy Kospi gauge dropped 1.5%, while futures for Wall Street indexes also edged lower.

The chip sector remained in focus after SK Hynix Inc.’s US listing was more than seven times oversubscribed, sending its Seoul-listed shares up as much as 9.3%, before paring gains. Meanwhile, Bain Capital sold its entire stake in flash memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp., whose shares have risen more than 650% this year.

Brent rallied for a third day, climbing above $79 a barrel as the latest US strikes stoked concerns the Middle East conflict will disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Government bonds in Australia and New Zealand slipped following a selloff in global debt Wednesday as traders increased bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Treasuries were little changed in Asia. Non interest-bearing gold steadied after three days of losses to trade around $4,075 an ounce.

The flare-up in Middle East tensions and surge in oil prices have reignited inflation concerns, prompting money markets on Wednesday to bring forward bets on the next Fed rate increase to October from December. Investors nonetheless returned to chipmakers as optimism over AI spending offset some of the broader macro concerns.

“While the development in the Middle East remains a concern, the market does not appear to view it as a time to retreat completely from equities,” said Takashi Ito, a senior strategist at Nomura Securities. “The prevailing logic is that investors can continue to invest in AI and chip stocks, where high long-term returns are expected.”

Investors are also focused on the bond market after Wednesday’s slump.

The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to expectations for Fed policy, rose as much as five basis points during the US session to 4.23%, within a basis point of last month’s high. The 10-year yield climbed as much as four basis points to its highest since late May.

A few Fed officials in their most recent policy meeting said there was a case for raising rates, though they ultimately supported the decision to leave borrowing costs on hold. More generally, minutes of their June gathering reflected growing concern over inflation just as worries over the labor market slightly receded.

Meanwhile, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni said the rupture in the ceasefire between the US and Iran risks sparking a fresh acceleration in price growth, which in turn could compel the Fed to raise rates.

The additional strikes were launched “to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” the US Central Command said in a social media post.

“The immediate message is clear,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Global Prime. “Chaos trade is back on the table, with oil, gold and safe havens suddenly pulled back into focus by one word the market was not positioned for.”

Corporate Highlights:

China plans to allow top artificial intelligence companies to buy a limited amount of H200 chips from Nvidia Corp., a sign the country is easing restrictions on the coveted US technology, according to the Information. Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX Semiconductor Co. raised about $902 million from a share sale in Hong Kong after its stock soared since an initial public offering in January. Chinese artificial-intelligence model maker Zhipu priced a $4 billion share sale at the low end of the marketed range. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:04 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.5% Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1425 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.46 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8020 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $61,711.91 Ether fell 0.7% to $1,723.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.58% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.885% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $74.53 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,066.98 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Stephen Kirkland, Momoka Yokoyama, Bing Hong Lok and Abhishek Vishnoi.

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