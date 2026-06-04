Asian Stocks Poised to Edge Lower, Oil Steadies: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set to edge lower on Friday as investors grappled with a pullback in artificial-intelligence shares and hopes of a diplomatic resolution to tensions in the Middle East.

Equity-index futures for Japan and South Korea pointed to losses at the open, while those for Hong Kong signaled gains. Contracts for US stocks were lower after investors rotated out of chipmakers and into a broader range of sectors, helping lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%, recovering from an intraday decline of as much as 1.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

US oil steadied in early Asian trading after falling in the previous session as investors bet the US and Iran were moving closer to a diplomatic breakthrough following a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The optimism came even after Hezbollah’s rejection on Thursday of a US-backed truce proposal in Lebanon.

The blistering run in semiconductor stocks from war-driven lows took a breather as tech giant Broadcom’s forecast for sales of AI chips disappointed investors hoping for more. With chipmakers having rallied sharply on optimism around artificial-intelligence spending, some traders used the disappointment as an opportunity to lock in gains and rotate into sectors viewed as better positioned to benefit from a resilient economy.

“The rally off the March lows has been an extremely strong one. In fact, it has been parabolic, especially for the chip stocks,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “Therefore, if the earnings report from Broadcom is the catalyst for a pullback that lasts more than a day or two, it would actually be healthy for the stock market.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said ceasefire talks are in the “final” stages. Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister said the negotiations had stalled. On Wednesday, Iran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain, killing one person and injuring dozens at Kuwait’s main airport, after the US struck an oil tanker headed to the Islamic Republic.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah militants said they refused to abide by the conditions of a ceasefire announced by the US State Department only hours before. At least eight people were killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. And Israel’s military said Hezbollah launched several rockets toward its soldiers, with no injuries reported.

Despite the continued fighting, oil prices slipped on Thursday after three days of gains amid investor optimism in the wake of the US announcement of the Lebanon truce deal. Israel’s continued military strikes there have become a major obstacle as Trump seeks to extricate the US from the Iran war that he started.

In Asia, traders will be watching regional currencies after the South Korean won fell to its weakest level since 2009, underscoring the pressure some Asian currencies face as the Iran war drags on. Policymakers are nearing the limits of their currency defenses, with authorities in Indonesia and the Philippines also stepping up efforts to support their exchange rates.

Elsewhere, US jobs have been a particular focus for traders this week. New applications for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since February. Meanwhile, data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. showed US technology companies announced the most job cuts in almost two years last month.

Now, traders await the monthly employment report, which will be released on Friday.

“The US/Iran conflict and AI continue to dominate the market narrative,” but Friday’s jobs report is still very important for markets, said Tom Essaye of the Sevens Report. “A ‘too tight’ labor market would risk increasing the chances of Fed rate hikes sooner than expected.”

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX set out its IPO pitch to retail investors early on Thursday with a video in which Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen joins the dots between the company’s rocket, satellite and AI businesses. Blackstone Inc. limited redemptions from its flagship private credit fund for the first time after investors sought to pull 10% of the shares, the latest firm to cap withdrawals amid a continued investor exodus. International Business Machines Corp. and AT&T Inc.’s computer systems were repeatedly breached by foreign hackers, and the companies concealed those intrusions from the US government in violation of the law, according to a lawsuit from a former IBM cybersecurity official. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:07 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1613 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.00 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7758 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7135 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $63,175.21 Ether fell 1.1% to $1,753.21 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $92.81 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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