Asian Stocks Slip, Oil Gains on Fresh Iran Strikes: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities eased from all-time highs after conflicting signals from the US and Iran on prospects for a deal to end the war. Crude oil gained.

Most regional gauges were trading down, pushing MSCI’s Asia Pacific index 0.4% lower. Taiwanese stocks bucked the trend, gaining about 1%. Equity-index futures for Wall Street benchmarks swung between gains and losses in early Asian trading.

Brent crude climbed 2% to $96.15 a barrel as American forces carried out airstrikes on an Iranian military site, underscoring the elusiveness of any resolution to the war despite recent optimism. Authorities described the attack as defensive.

The dollar strengthened and Treasuries dropped as traders searched for clarity, following the White House’s dismissal of an Iranian media report suggesting peace negotiations were advancing toward ending the war. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed two basis points to 4.50%. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand also declined.

While resilient demand for the artificial-intelligence trade has repeatedly pushed global equities to record highs, elevated energy prices and the risk of renewed inflation have kept bond investors cautious. Attention now turns to Thursday’s release of the April personal consumption expenditures index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — for clues on interest rates and the next turn for markets.

“The stock market has enough confidence that a resolution with Iran will eventually come to light, even if it’s not immediate,” said Alexander Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners. “While it may seem like stocks have moved too fast, we saw a garden variety correction only two months ago, which helped to reset sentiment.”

President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” in negotiations with Iran, damping expectations for an imminent breakthrough. Trump asserted that no one nation would control the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting a key sticking point in resolving the conflict as it enters its fourth month.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “we’ll see over the next few hours and days whether progress could be made” on Iran.

Meanwhile, a US official said the US Central Command forces had shot down a quartet of one-way Iranian attack drones that were fired at a commercial ship and also struck another Iranian drone-launching unit in Bandar Abbas, near the vital Strait of Hormuz.

US stocks ended Wednesday’s session roughly where they started, as investors took profits in tech names but remained optimistic that an end to the war in the Middle East was near.

Despite the day’s see-saw trading, Wall Street strategists remain largely bullish on stocks, with the S&P 500 hovering near all-time highs.

An “exceptionally strong first-quarter reporting season” prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Ben Snider to raise the year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,000 points from a previous forecast of 7,600. Goldman joined Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG in seeing the benchmark end the year at 8,000 points.

The technology sector remained in focus after some mixed earnings. Salesforce Inc. gave a lukewarm outlook and HP Inc. gave a profit outlook that failed to ease the chip-cost concern. Snowflake Inc. shares jumped almost 30% in late trading after the software maker gave a stronger-than-expected annual outlook. Marvell Technology Inc. delivered a quarterly forecast that exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Elsewhere, elevated energy prices and inflation risks are clouding the outlook for central banks as traders turn their attention to Thursday’s economic data. The PCE price index rose 3.5% from a year earlier in March and economists anticipate an increase to 3.8% in April. That’s well above the long-run rate of 2% targeted by the Fed.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said he expects inflation to cool later this year as the effects of tariffs and higher energy costs wear off, though he warned inflationary risks remain tilted to the upside. Earlier, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said inflation is headed in the wrong direction and she would be prepared to raise interest rates if that persists.

“I want to be clear about my risk assessment: The risks remain tilted toward higher inflation,” Cook said Wednesday.

Corporate Highlights:

PDD Holding Inc.’s shares suffered their worst drop in a year after the company’s first-quarter revenue missed expectations in part due to fierce domestic competition and weak consumer sentiment in China. Perella Weinberg Partners is cutting almost 10% of its workforce, including a dozen partners, as the investment bank channels resources into higher-performing areas of its business, according to a person familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:39 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1617 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.57 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7782 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.7123 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $74,223.68 Ether fell 2.1% to $2,016.92 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.50% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.690% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $90.20 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,422.37 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck.

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