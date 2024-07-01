Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain’s Ian McKellen will not return to role after stage fall

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British actor Ian McKellen, 85, will not return to the role of John Falstaff in a tour after he fell off a London stage mid-performance last month, the play’s producers said on Monday.

McKellen was starring in “Player Kings”, a production of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Parts One and Two”, in the capital’s West End theatre district, on June 17 when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage during a fight scene.

The actor, who is best known for playing Gandalf in the film versions of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” and was also Magneto in the “X-Men” movies, was taken to hospital.

“Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day,” he said in a statement.

“It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”

David Semark, McKellen’s understudy who completed the run in London, will play the role in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle, producers said.

McKellen’s stage career stretches back to 1961, where his credits include playing Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR