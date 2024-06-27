Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain’s Prince William talks green tech at Earthshot event

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William joined green entrepreneurs in London on Thursday at an event run by his charity Earthshot, which offers multi-million pound prizes to help fund environmental technologies.

William, 42, the heir to the throne, has a long-term interest in conservation and sustainability, and launched Earthshot in 2020, inspired by his father, King Charles, and late grandfather Prince Philip, who both championed nature.

At the event, William met beneficiaries of the environmental funding, as well as Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire philanthropist and former New York City Mayor, and British actress Hannah Waddingham, to discuss the prize’s progress and future ambitions.

William wants to be a driving force in helping deliver net zero and said he had set up Earthshot in response to world leaders’ uninspiring response to the climate change crisis.

The charity’s name borrows from the ambitious “Moonshot” project of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s and his goal for the 1969 moon landings.

William attended the Earthshot event at the Sky Garden, a public garden on the 35th floor of a building in London’s financial district, without his wife Catherine who is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

During his wife’s illness, William has had to get used to attending events solo. Last week he was pictured at the London concert of U.S. music star Taylor Swift with two of his children, Charlotte and George.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR