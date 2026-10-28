Heat and hunger take toll on Swiss hedgehogs

Swiss hedgehogs struggled due to the record heat this summer. Keystone-SDA

Swiss hedgehogs, named Animal of the Year 2026, struggled through the scorching summer as severe food shortages left many mothers weakened and an unusually high number of cubs orphaned.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de “Tier des Jahres” kämpft wegen Trockenheit ums Überleben Original Read more: “Tier des Jahres” kämpft wegen Trockenheit ums Überleben

At the start of summer, hedgehog rescue centres in various regions, including cantons Bern, Basel City and Country, Aargau, Zurich and Lucerne, reported an unusual surge in the number of orphaned young hedgehogs and severely emaciated mothers, the pro Igel association said on Tuesday. Experienced foster carers had never experienced such a situation on this scale.

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A vet from Dätwil, canton Zurich, reported 226 hedgehogs and 336 consultations between January and the end of July. During the same period last year, the figures were 183 hedgehogs and 208 consultations. Treatment costs this year were 33% higher.

Food shortages due to drought

Hedgehogs feed mainly on small invertebrates such as beetles and insects. Prolonged heat and drought have adversely affected their living conditions and reduced their availability. The food shortage hit mother hedgehogs particularly hard during the energy-sapping period of rearing their young.

“Mothers abandoned their young because they themselves could not find enough food to survive,” explained Anja Straumann of Igelhilfe Baselbiet in the bulletin.

Long-term consequences

The consequences of the dry summer extend into autumn. Hedgehogs now need to build up sufficient energy reserves for hibernation. For late-born or already weakened young hedgehogs, the lack of reserves is life-threatening.

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The national drought bulletin of October 22, 2026 continued to show significant to extreme soil moisture deficits in various regions.

The pro Igel association stresses that hedgehogs are already under pressure from man-made threats such as sealed surfaces, well-kept gardens and the fragmentation of their habitats. Extreme weather events have further exacerbated these difficult conditions.

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Pro Igel recommends creating natural, interconnected habitats, as well as providing targeted supplementary feeding with high-quality, grain-free cat food and setting up water points.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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