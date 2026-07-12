Building a new nuclear plant would pay off, finds Swiss study

Switzerland currently has five nuclear plants, including this one at Leibstadt, canton Aargau. Keystone-SDA

A new nuclear power station would generate CHF1.6 billion ($1.97 billion) for the Swiss economy each year and create over 2,900 jobs, according to an analysis.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Laut einer Studie lohnt sich der Neubau eines AKWs für die Schweiz Original Read more: Laut einer Studie lohnt sich der Neubau eines AKWs für die Schweiz

The study, published on Sunday, was carried out by the BAK Economics research institute on behalf of the Swiss Business Federation, Economiesuisse.

The CHF1.6 billion in added-value was based on the assumption of an operational lifespan lasting 60 years, the study estimated. The calculations were based on a scenario involving a new EPR-type nuclear plant coming on stream in 2050.

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The construction phase would generate domestic value added of CHF7.4 billion, the study reckoned. This corresponds to around 51% of the total construction costs. The analysis also estimated an annual increase in security of supply worth CHF520 million.

Direct tax revenues for federal, cantonal, and municipal authorities would come to some CHF95 million annually, the study calculated. Every franc of funding invested would generate a net GDP effect of CHF1.50 and CHF0.15 tax revenue, it said.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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