Three under threat cartoonists exhibit in Morges

Drawing at the risk of one's freedom: three authors exhibit in Morges Keystone-SDA

Criticised, sometimes sacked or taken to court, three cartoonists from India, Hong Kong and Turkey are unveiling their work at the Maison du Dessin de Presse in Morges. They were awarded the Courage Prize in 2024 and 2025 for their commitment to defending freedom of expression.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Dessiner au péril de sa liberté: trois auteurs exposent à Morges Original Read more: Dessiner au péril de sa liberté: trois auteurs exposent à Morges

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In 2024, India’s Rachita Taneja and Hong Kong’s Zunzi were awarded the Kofi Annan Courage Prize by the Freedom Cartoonist Foundation, which Chappatte chairs. The following year, Zehra Ömeroğlu from Turkey won the Robert Russel Courage Prize awarded by Cartoonists Rights. All three draw at the risk of their freedom and work under the threat of prison and censorship.

For the “Courage Awards” exhibition, the Maison du Dessin de Presse contacted the artists to ask for a representative selection of their work. The exhibition features 90 drawings – 30 per artist – divided into three regions: India, Turkey and Hong Kong, explains the press kit.

The exhibit runs until May 24.

Feminist in India

Rachita Taneja, aka Sanitary Panels, creates digital chronicles of daily life in India. The works of this feminist are striking in their simplicity, often a black and white strip of four panels. Following a series of drawings, the Supreme Court lodged a complaint against her. She faces up to six months in prison.

In Hong Kong, Zunzi has been fighting for democracy, especially since China enacted the National Security Law in 2020. Three years later, he was sacked from the newspaper where he had worked for 40 years. His drawings were denounced by officials as “sanctimonious humour that damages Hong Kong’s image”.

Accused of obscenity

In a climate of growing pressure in Turkey, Zehra Ömeroğlu was accused of obscenity by the authorities for a drawing entitled “Sex during the pandemic”. She was acquitted, then had a new request made against her by the prosecutor. The judicial ordeal, the precarious professional situation and the threats forced her to leave her country. She now lives in exile.

On May 8, the exhibition will be one of the attractions at the “A voir un soir à Morges” event, which provides an opportunity for special encounters with the public. To mark the occasion, the Maison du Dessin de Presse plans to welcome cartoonist Chappatte for guided tours.

Adapted from French by AI/ds

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