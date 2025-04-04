New true crime films: Switzerland’s darkest mysteries

Switzerland is one of the safest countries in the world, with a high quality of life and low crime rates. Yet it has had its share of major true crime stories.

We have curated a series of documentaries and films from the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, translated into English, which explore some of Switzerland’s most fascinating crime stories.

Stream the films now and keep an eye out for more to come.

(Don’t forget to click on CC button on screen to set captions and language).

More The underground car park murderer who shocked Switzerland This content was published on A documentary film about Caroline H, a serial pyromaniac who violently murdered two women, and almost killed a third, in Switzerland in the 1990s. Read more: The underground car park murderer who shocked Switzerland

More Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre This content was published on On September 27, 2001, a gunman carried out a deadly attack on the Zug regional parliament, shooting dead 14 politicians before killing himself. Read more: Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre

