Swiss Film Selection

New true crime films: Switzerland’s darkest mysteries

Switzerland is one of the safest countries in the world, with a high quality of life and low crime rates. Yet it has had its share of major true crime stories.

We have curated a series of documentaries and films from the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, translated into English, which explore some of Switzerland’s most fascinating crime stories.

Stream the films now and keep an eye out for more to come.

The Zug assassination attempt

Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre

This content was published on On September 27, 2001, a gunman carried out a deadly attack on the Zug regional parliament, shooting dead 14 politicians before killing himself.

The post office robbery of the century

The Great Swiss Post Office Robbery

This content was published on In 1997, a gang of amateur crooks made off with CHF53 million ($54.8 million) after holding up Zurich’s Fraumünster post office.

