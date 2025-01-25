Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Culture

The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday

The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday
The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday Keystone-SDA
The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday
Listening: The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday

The 13th edition of Art Genève takes place at Palexpo, Geneva, from Thursday to Sunday. A total of 81 international modern and contemporary art galleries will be exhibiting their works. Also on show are 22 institutional projects.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

New Swiss institutions at Art Genève include Kunst Museum Winterthur, MASI Lugano, Musée des Beaux-Arts Le Locle (MBAL), Fondation Plaza, Fondation Gandur pour l’Art, Fondation Opale and Centre d’Art de Bienne. These institutions are presenting projects echoing their respective programs.

Geneva is represented at the show by the MAMCO and the Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève. The Musée d’art et d’histoire (MAH) will be presenting a major exhibition dedicated to the artist Carole Bove. Cantonal and municipal art funds will also be exhibiting various works.

A giant ladle

The organisers are also emphasising the international scope of the programme. London’s Cranford Collection will present an exhibition entitled “Crash”. The CAB Foundation in Brussels and Saint-Paul-de-Vence will be presenting works by its artist-in-residence Nicolas Chardon, while the Scharf-Gerstenberg Collection in Berlin will be showing a projection on the work of Goya.

Launched in 2024, this year’s solo section brings together fourteen galleries. Art Genève also unveils the second edition of “Sur-mesure”, a platform dedicated to large-format works. Food has been chosen as the main theme. Six video works projected on a loop and a giant sculpture of a ladle and spoon are on view.

Immersive music

Art Genève also includes a musical component. The Orchestre de la Suisse romande (OSR) will be presenting the first mobile virtual reality application for the general public, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in the heart of a symphony orchestra.

As for the tone of the show, musical performances entitled “WOLFTONES” will take place at Geneva’s Grand Théâtre. The aim is to explore the so-called “wolf” phenomenon, an acoustic parasite present in certain string instruments.

