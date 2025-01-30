Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Winners of top Swiss art award announced

Grand Prix Art for art casters, artists and architects
Grand Prix Art for art casters, artists and architects Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Winners of top Swiss art award announced
Listening: Winners of top Swiss art award announced

Felix Lehner, Pamela Rosenkranz and Miroslav Sik have been awarded the Swiss Grand Award for Art/Prix Meret Oppenheim 2025.

This content was published on
2 minutes

Lehner is an art entrepreneur, Rosenkranz represented Switzerland at the Venice Biennale, and Sik is an architect and architectural theorist.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Lehner is behind the Kunstgiesserei art foundry in St. Gallen. It works internationally with artists, galleries and museums and employs over 80 specialists in a wide range of craft trades. In 2012, a branch of the foundry opened in Shanghai with 15 employees.

Rosenkranz has made a name for herself with installations, sculptures and paintings. In 2015, she represented Switzerland at the 56th Venice Biennale with the multisensory installation 
Our Product that involved a viscous, pink, fragrant liquid filling the Swiss Pavilion.

The architect Miroslav Sik designed the Bürgerhuus in Haldenstein, Graubünden, among other things. His work combines the old with the new and he is considered one of the most important representatives of “analog architecture”. Sik received the State Prize of the Czech Ministry of Culture last year.

The Grand Award for Art/ Prix Meret Oppenheim is awarded by the Federal Office of Culture. The award is endowed with CHF40,000 (about $44,100) each and will be presented on June 16.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Watch exports down 2.8% in 2024

More

Swiss watch exports down 2.8% in 2024

This content was published on The watch industry had to contend with a weakening of its exports last year, which reached a volume of CHF25.9 billion ($28.5 billion).

Read more: Swiss watch exports down 2.8% in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR