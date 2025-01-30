Winners of top Swiss art award announced

Felix Lehner, Pamela Rosenkranz and Miroslav Sik have been awarded the Swiss Grand Award for Art/Prix Meret Oppenheim 2025.

Lehner is an art entrepreneur, Rosenkranz represented Switzerland at the Venice Biennale, and Sik is an architect and architectural theorist.

Lehner is behind the Kunstgiesserei art foundry in St. Gallen. It works internationally with artists, galleries and museums and employs over 80 specialists in a wide range of craft trades. In 2012, a branch of the foundry opened in Shanghai with 15 employees.

Rosenkranz has made a name for herself with installations, sculptures and paintings. In 2015, she represented Switzerland at the 56th Venice Biennale with the multisensory installation

Our Product that involved a viscous, pink, fragrant liquid filling the Swiss Pavilion.

The architect Miroslav Sik designed the Bürgerhuus in Haldenstein, Graubünden, among other things. His work combines the old with the new and he is considered one of the most important representatives of “analog architecture”. Sik received the State Prize of the Czech Ministry of Culture last year.

The Grand Award for Art/ Prix Meret Oppenheim is awarded by the Federal Office of Culture. The award is endowed with CHF40,000 (about $44,100) each and will be presented on June 16.

