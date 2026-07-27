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Court blocks Zurich scheme to provide cash to undocumented migrants

Administrative Court rejects Zurich’s basic assistance for undocumented migrants
Administrative Court rejects Zurich’s basic financial assistance for undocumented migrants Keystone-SDA

The city of Zurich’s second attempt to provide financial assistance to undocumented migrants has failed in court. The Zurich Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal by the city council on the grounds that the project contravenes higher-ranking law.

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Keystone-SDA

The planned bridging and basic assistance scheme contravenes federal and cantonal law, according to the ruling by the Zurich Administrative Court published on Monday. The municipalities lack the authority to provide such livelihood support, and the scheme circumvents statutory reporting obligations to the migration authorities.

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This marks yet another setback for the city. Its first attempt during the Covid-19 pandemic had already been blocked by the district court. On that occasion, the city missed the deadline for lodging an objection. The current ruling may be appealed to the Federal Court.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR