Voters in Geneva approve proposal for free contraception
The Social Democrat Party initiative on free contraception was approved on Sunday in Geneva. The proposal was approved by 58.46% of voters.
The initiative – backed by leftwing parties, the Centre Party and the Liberty and Social Justice Party – calls for the canton of Geneva to establish a framework to cover the costs associated with contraception. All recognised forms of contraception are covered: the pill, intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants, injections, patches, vaginal rings, the morning-after pill and condoms.
This free provision applies regardless of income or age. The proponents want a fairer sharing of a burden that currently falls mainly on women. Opponents, led by the Young Radical Liberals argued that contraception is a private matter. They did not want a “blanket” scheme, the cost of which is estimated at over CHF20 million a year.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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