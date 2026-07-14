The Swiss look to the future with a high degree of confidence

The Swiss recipe for happiness_ Keystone-SDA

Despite the crises and rising costs, most Swiss people remain optimistic. A new survey reveals that 80% look to the future with confidence, mainly thanks to their social relationships, health and financial security.

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However, differences can be seen depending on age and income. The survey was carried out by the research institute Sotomo on behalf of the insurance company Helvetia, interviewing 1,866 people in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. The results show that those aged over 65 (86%) and those on high incomes (89 per cent) are particularly optimistic. Optimism is more widespread among German-speakers (82%) than among French-speakers (73%).

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Friendships and romantic relationships are cited as sources of confidence by 50 per cent of those surveyed, whilst family is mentioned in 49 per cent of cases. Personal health (49%), self-esteem (46 per cent) and financial security (42 %) are also considered important.

According to the survey, 98% of Swiss people pursue specific life goals. The most frequently expressed desire is to grow old in good health (77%). This is followed by the desire to travel (51%), start a family (48%) and achieve financial prosperity (42%).

Confidence in achieving these goals varies considerably. Whilst there is a high level of optimism regarding goals related to family (81%) and marriage (79%), enthusiasm is significantly lower for ageing in good health (45%) and prosperity (43%).

Respondents cite a lack of financial resources and factors beyond their control, such as fate or health (40% in both cases), as the main obstacles to achieving their life goals.

Consequently, 82 per cent say that financial means are an important or even very important prerequisite for achieving their goals. Among those aged between 18 and 34, the importance attributed to money is higher (86%) than among the over-65s (73%).

As regards gender differences, men (54%) feel more pressure to achieve financial and wealth-related goals than women (46%). Women, on the other hand, are more concerned with achieving professional goals (50%) than financial ones.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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