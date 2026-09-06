New Swiss support line for adult victims of online hate to go live

“With hatehelp, we aim to create a specialised helpline that offers swift guidance and support to adults affected by digital violence", said the Fairmedia managing director. Keystone-SDA

A new helpline for victims of digital violence in German-speaking Switzerland is set to go live at the end of October. According to its founders, the platform, called hatehelp, will serve as a dedicated point of contact for tackling online hate.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Neue Beratungsstelle für erwachsene Betroffene von digitaler Gewalt Original Read more: Neue Beratungsstelle für erwachsene Betroffene von digitaler Gewalt

The “hatehelp” helpline is expected to launch on October 27, Jeremias Schulthess, managing director of Fairmedia – the organisation behind the initiative – told news agency Keystone-SDA. “With hatehelp, we aim to create a specialised helpline that offers swift guidance and support to adults affected by digital violence.”

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The platform is affiliated with Fairmedia, which until now has primarily offered counselling to victims of unfair media coverage. Initially, four people at the organisation’s office will be responsible for hatehelp, three of whom will be providing counselling. The team will receive specific training on digital violence.

Free initial consultation

Those affected can contact the service via a form on the website or by telephone. During an initial consultation, the team will first clarify exactly what has happened and what help the person needs.

“Depending on the situation, we help, for example, with preserving evidence and protecting accounts, carry out an initial risk assessment, provide legal guidance and offer emotional support,” said Schulthess. The initial consultation is available free of charge, while further counselling services will be subject to a fee.

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The development of the platform is funded by grants from various foundations, including the Albert Koechlin Foundation, the Ernst Göhner Foundation and the Swiss Society for the Common Good (SGG), as well as the Swisslos Fund. At the same time, long-term funding is to be established.

Not all groups are equally affected by hate

The service is aimed at all adults affected by any form of digital violence. According to Schulthess, public figures, women and LGBTIQ people are most frequently affected.

This is also shown by a study conducted by the University of Basel in 2025. The study focused on how politically active young men and women are confronted with online hate. Women were significantly more likely to report that personal experiences of online attacks hindered their political work or even led them to withdraw from politics.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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