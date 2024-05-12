Fire destroys one of biggest shopping centres in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) – A massive fire that broke out on Saturday night in a shopping centre in Warsaw almost completely destroyed the place, authorities said. Nobody was hurt during the fire. The Marywilska 44 with almost 1,400 commercial units – including many kiosks – was among the biggest shopping centres in Warsaw. It was owned and managed by Mirbud. “Almost 100% of it was burned. The fire is being extinguished and this will take many hours, perhaps several hours,” Mariusz Feltynowski, commander-in-chief of the State Fire Service told a news conference on Sunday. He added that almost 200 firefighters were taking part in extinguishing the fire.