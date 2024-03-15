Basel EuroAirport reopens following bomb threat

People wait with their luggage in front of the evacuated Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse airport on Friday, October 20, 2023. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Keystone-SDA

The Basel-Mulhouse airport (also known as EuroAirport) is open again, after having to be evacuated on Friday due to a bomb threat. This was confirmed by an airport spokesperson at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The terminal was temporarily closed and several flights were diverted to other airports. The road leading from Basel to the airport was also closed, as Switzerland’s Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Flight operations are now gradually resuming, EuroAirport announced on its website on Friday afternoon.

The airport, which is located on French soil, has had to be evacuated several times in recent months. In October 2023, there were four false bomb threats at EuroAirport within seven days, and another in January of this year. Numerous bomb threats also led to evacuations at other airports in France last year.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/amva

