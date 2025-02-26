Berset rules out Russia’s return to Council of Europe anytime soon

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Foreign Affairs

Former Swiss president Alain Berset, now Secretary General of the Council of Europe, said there’s no chance of Russia rejoining the Council of Europe for now.

Berset said it’s difficult to see Russia rejoining the Council of Europe. He spoke to Swiss newspaper Le Temps the day after the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine. On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a US resolution calling for swift peace in Ukraine. Russia backed the resolution, signalling a further thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington.

+Europe is stronger than often claimed, says Alain Berset

For now, there’s no chance of Russia rejoining the Council of Europe, said Berset. He insisted the Strasbourg-based pan-European organisation “is not a spa or wellness centre.”

“When one state attacks another and fails to meet its obligations, there must be consequences. Right now, we can’t see a way back,” added the Secretary General.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

