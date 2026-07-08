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Bern could have been more ‘assertive’ with France on G7, says Geneva minister

G7: Kast says Bern could have been more “assertive” with France
G7: Kast says Bern could have been more “assertive” with France Keystone-SDA

Carole-Anne Kast thinks Switzerland could have been more “assertive” with France regarding the costs of the recent G7 summit in Evian (France), which came to CHF31.6 million ($39.17 million) for canton Geneva.

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Bern could have been more ‘assertive’ with France on G7, says Geneva minister
Listening: Bern could have been more ‘assertive’ with France on G7, says Geneva minister
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Keystone-SDA

Of this, CHF12.5 million will be covered by federal authorities, Kast said in an interview with the L’Agefi newspaper on Wednesday. Bern had committed to paying 80% of the security costs incurred by affected cantons, but the total cost exceeds this figure.

As for the remaining CHF20 million, Geneva still wants France to cover the costs, but the authorities in the neighbouring country have so far sidestepped the issue. “In the longer run, this could strain our regional relations,” Kast warned.

Kast also took a dig at the federal authorities. “The delegation could certainly have been more firm during initial negotiations [with France],” she said. “We may have placed too much trust in diplomacy and not been assertive enough.”

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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