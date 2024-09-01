Guatemala’s ex-president takes Geneva to court

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Foreign affairs

Keystone-SDA
Former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and his former Interior Minister Carlos Vielmann have filed a criminal complaint against Geneva prosecutor Yves Bertossa. They consider themselves victims of defamation and slander in the “Sperisen Affair”.

“In the ongoing criminal proceedings against Erwin Sperisen, the first prosecutor repeatedly refers to them as members of a criminal organisation, even though they have been acquitted by various courts, including in Europe. In so doing, the prosecutor deliberately undermines the honor of President Giammattei and Minister Vielmann,” wrote the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Dominic Nellen, in a letter to the media on Sunday.

+ Swiss court annuls Sperisen’s 15-year sentence

The criminal complaint was lodged on August 29, just a few days before Erwin Sperisen’s fourth trial opened in a Geneva court on Monday. The former head of the Guatemalan National Civil Police is accused of complicity in the murder of a police officer during an operation at the Pavon penitentiary in 2006.

