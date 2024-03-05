Sonko trial: prosecutor demands life imprisonment for Gambian ex-minister

Victims and their relatives demonstrate in front of the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona on January 8 before the beginning of the trial against former Gambian Interior Minister Ousmane Sonko KEYSTONE/© Ti-Press

The trial of Ousmane Sonko, former interior minister of The Gambia, began in Bellinzona, southern Switzerland, on Monday. The federal prosecutor has requested a life sentence for serious human rights offences.

However, the court is not making it easy for the victims to take part in or follow the trial, reports Swiss public television, SRF.

Fatou Camara still suffers from the effects of her torture. “Can you see my hand?” she says. “To this day, I can’t hold anything heavy.”

Camara has campaigned for years for a democratic Gambia. She took part in demonstrations in 2016, when many people in the autocratically ruled country had already fallen politically silent. For her part in demonstrations, she was arrested and tortured by the regime.

In the coming weeks, three federal criminal judges in Bellinzona, in canton Ticino, will have to decide whether former Interior Minister Ousmane Sonko is partly responsible for torture and other crimes committed during the country’s dictatorship.

Challenging journey to Bellinzona

Fatou Camara is one of ten private plaintiffs in this trial. She will be travelling from The Gambia to Bellinzona to testify before the court. However, the journey is not only logistically challenging for the elderly woman and the other private plaintiffs, it is also financially straining.

This is because the Swiss court will only cover part of the costs: the victims will only be paid for the days on which they present evidence themselves. At least one of the private plaintiffs will not be reimbursed at all because the court has waived its right to question her.

`Many do not have the financial means´

Lawyer Fanny de Weck is representing two victims in the trial. However, many of the private plaintiffs do not have the financial means to attend the trial in Switzerland, which is set to last several weeks, says de Weck. “In our view, this de facto restricts our clients’ right to participate and we find that very problematic,” says de Weck.

In response to an enquiry from SRF, the Federal Criminal Court in Bellizona countered that it had “significantly supported” the private prosecutors’ travel arrangements and would cover all costs associated with the hearings, including, visa fees, flights, accommodation and any loss of earnings.

Proceedings primarily in German

Lawyer de Weck notes another point that restricts accessibility to the proceedings. The trial against Sonko is being conducted in German. Only certain sections are translated into English.

This is likely to make it difficult for Gambian journalists to follow the trial.

Court refers to the law

In response, the Federal Criminal Court writes on request: “The criminal chamber reserves the right to have essential procedural steps and procedures of the main hearing interpreted into English so that those present in the courtroom can follow the proceedings.”

However, there is no legal basis for a complete translation of all procedural acts. The same applies to the participation of the victims in the entire main hearing. “However, the private claimants have the opportunity to attend at their own expense. In this respect, their right to attend the main hearing is guaranteed,” writes the court’s General Secretariat.

For torture victim Fatou Camara, it is important that she can be present in Bellinzona: “Because we have fought this battle.”

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

