Lagarde ‘still being pursued’ for WEF top Job

ECB head Lagarde 'appears ready' to take WEF role Keystone-SDA

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is still courting Christine Lagarde to take over as its next chair, according to people familiar with the matter.

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The issue was reportedly discussed at a meeting of the organisation’s board this week.

The European Central Bank (ECB) head appears ready to take the role, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal business. However, Lagarde wants to be sure that tensions between the WEF and its founder and former chairman Klaus Schwab have been fully resolved, according to one of the people.

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The ECB declined to comment. A spokesperson for the WEF said it doesn’t comment on confidential board meetings.

Lagarde has long been closely linked to the WEF role, an idea that’s been heightened since Schwab’s abrupt departure in April 2025. Schwab left amid an investigation into alleged financial misconduct. He was cleared of any wrongdoing, though the strains between the two parties have lingered.

Successors line up

Speculation that Lagarde will leave the ECB early for the WEF has partly been fueled by her own remarks. She’s refused to commit to completing her term, which runs until October 2027, often sidestepping questions on the topic.

The WEF board of trustees, of which Lagarde is a member, held an in-person meeting at its headquarters near Geneva on Tuesday. The current co-chairs are Roche Holding vice-chair Andre Hoffmann and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

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At the ECB, potential successors to Lagarde as president are already lining up. The Dutch government endorsed former central-bank governor Klaas Knot as the country’s candidate, while Germany is weighing whether to nominate Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel.

Spain has also signaled its interest and is set to support Pablo Hernandez de Cos, a former Bank of Spain chief who currently leads the Bank for International Settlements.

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