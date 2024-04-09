The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Foreign Affairs

Reconciliation in exile: how a Colombian in Switzerland is coming to terms with the conflict

Man with Colombian flag.
For 20 years, Colombia has been a priority country for Swiss peace and human rights policy. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Reconciliation in exile: how a Colombian in Switzerland is coming to terms with the conflict
Listening: Reconciliation in exile: how a Colombian in Switzerland is coming to terms with the conflict

Reconciliation is an important part of peacebuilding, but the people living in exile are often forgotten about in the process. Most recently, Colombia has become the first country to listen to the voices of the exiled population. Mario Morales*, who fled to Switzerland, is one of them.

This content was published on
5 minutes

Where does Switzerland stand in the world? And where is it heading? I focus on current and possible future developments. After completing my studies (history, law and European studies), I worked for a time at the Swiss embassy in Athens. I have journalistic experience at home and abroad, at the local and national levels, as a freelancer and as a staff journalist. Today, it's with an international focus.

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

Between 1958 and 2016, the government of Colombia, far-right paramilitary groups and far-left guerrilla groups such as FARC were at war with each other, and the conflict is not yet settled. In 2018, the Colombian government launched a truth commission to investigate and clarify human rights violations committed during the war.

Mario Morales* is one of the one million people who were displaced by the conflict. Back in Colombia, he campaigned for the indigenous people – which nearly cost him his life when a suspected right-wing paramilitary fired a dozen shots at him from a motorbike. Miraculously, Morales was only slightly wounded, but after the attack he received serious threats against him and his family. He decided to flee to Switzerland, where he arrived in 2019.

The Colombian Truth Commission aims to pursue the clarification of the causes and patterns of the conflict, and why it lasted for so long. It makes recommendations on how government and civil society can prevent a similar civil-war-like situation and aims to provide the modern Colombian society with the truth of what really happened.

The commission’s final report is based on interviews with 30,000 victims, former combatants, witnesses and survivors. The testimonies were taken not only in Colombia but from 2,100 witnesses in 23 other countries.

Morales is one of 60 witnesses who testified in Switzerland.

Truth Commission event
A Truth Commission event with the Raizal community in the San Andrés Archipelago, May 2022. Such events were held throughout the country. Anadolu via AFP/2022 Anadolu Agency

Gathering testimonies

Morales fled Colombia only after the government and FARC had signed a peace agreement in September 2016. But Colombia still has a long way to go for the historic deal to take effect. Violence is still rife owing to drug trafficking and the presence of armed groups.

After Morales was granted asylum in Switzerland, he joined an integration programme which enabled him to study. He knows that his life is incomparably better than the lives of many other Colombians who also had to flee their homes. However, he did not voluntarily go and live in another country. He was forced to, which took him a long time to come to terms with.

Testifying for the truth commission was a cathartic experience for Morales. After all, it was the first time someone had ever asked him about his plight since he left Colombia.

A truth commission with a pioneering spirit

Since the 1970s, dozens of such commissions have been established to help the population deal with the past. But the Colombian Truth Commission became the first one to listen to the voices of the victims living in exile. It has also explicitly categorised living in forced exile as a human rights violation.

In Switzerland, the peace foundation swisspeacefacilitatedExternal link the participation of the diaspora and the collection of testimonies. The Swiss government mandated swisspeace to launch so-called transitional justice projectsExternal link, which are programmes that help societies deal with the past and start their reconciliation progress.

“The Colombian Truth Commission is very innovative and has attracted a lot of international attention,” says Lisa Ott, head of the “Dealing with the Past” programme at swisspeace. She thinks the commission is a true role model as it includes a large part of Colombian society, has a broad thematic focus and end-to-end digitalisation. Involving the exiled population is also a very important step in the process, she says. “Conflicts always lead to displacement, which is a double burden for the exiled population. They suffer as victims of the conflict and as refugees in another country.” Other truth commissions around the world can learn a lot from the Colombian model, she believes.

For more than a decade, Switzerland has been trying to position itself internationally in the field of dealing with the past. “Supporting global peace processes is part of Switzerland’s foreign policy,“ Ott says.

People in a church
A meeting between former fighters of the defunct FARC guerrillas and indigenous and Afro-American communities in Apartado, June 2022. Anadolu via AFP/2022 Anadolu Agency

Switzerland’s engagement in Colombia

For 20 years, Colombia has been a priority country for Swiss peace and human rights policy. Together with other countries, Switzerland has acted as mediator in the peace process for many years, but, as in many such cases, the public does not know much about it. In October 2023 the Swiss foreign ministry published a reportExternal link announcing that Switzerland was to serve as guarantor state in the negotiations between the Colombian government and the ELN rebel group. Its mandate is to be present at the negotiations and provide political and technical support to the process.

There is yet another link between Switzerland and the Colombian Truth Commission: Switzerland is to retain a digital backup copyExternal link of the commission’s archives, which also contain testimonies taken from exiled Colombians, including the one from Mario Morales, who continues to live in Switzerland.

*name changed

Edited by Benjamin von Wyl. Adapted from German by Billi Bierling/ts

More
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Our weekly newsletter on foreign affairs

Switzerland in a fast-moving world. Join us to follow the latest Swiss foreign policy developments. We offer the perfect immersive package.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?

The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR