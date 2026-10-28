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Foreign Affairs

Switzerland completes most Gaza child asylum procedures

Having arrived from Gaza in 2025, many have been granted permission to remain in Switzerland
In total, 31 people from Gaza were granted temporary admission and 61 were granted refugee status, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said on Wednesday. Keystone-SDA

Twenty injured children from Gaza were brought to Switzerland last year for treatment in Swiss hospitals. Most asylum procedures involving the children and their caregivers have now been concluded.

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Switzerland completes most Gaza child asylum procedures
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Keystone-SDA

In total, 31 people were granted temporary admission and 61 were granted refugee status, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.

In addition to the 92 cases that have been closed, four people are still awaiting a decision by the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) regarding their provisional admission, while the process has resumed for two others following an appeal.

Among those granted temporary admission, 24 have been recognised as stateless and are entitled to a residence permit. Currently, 82 hold a B residence permit, seven hold an F permit (provisionally admitted foreigners) and a further three have already left Switzerland permanently.

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By the end of October 2025, Bern had taken in seven injured children from Gaza along with their families. A further 13 arrived at the end of November, together with 78 accompanying adults. According to the SEM, all these people have undergone the standard asylum procedure.

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How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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