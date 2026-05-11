Switzerland joins coalition to repatriate Ukrainian children
Switzerland is taking part for the first time as a member of a meeting of the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. So far, it has only participated as an observer.
“Switzerland has formally notified Ukraine and Canada that they have joined,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency upon request. Canada and Ukraine created the coalition in February 2024. A total of 47 countries and international organisations are members of the coalition, according to its website.
The meeting will take place in Brussels on Monday afternoon. Switzerland is represented by Ambassador Rita Adam, Head of Mission of Switzerland to the European Union (EU). Until now, Switzerland has regularly attended coalition meetings as an observer. By joining, the Swiss government is fulfilling a mandate from parliament.
Around 20,000 children deported
According to the website, the coalition is aware of just over 20,000 reports of possible deportations and forced resettlement of children by Russia. A total of 2,133 children had been returned to Ukraine from deportation, forced resettlement and temporary occupation.
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Child victims in Ukraine – can the trauma be cured?
The meeting in Brussels is chaired by the EU, Ukraine and Canada. In particular, the coalition should press ahead with measures to bring the children back, help them recover and get back to their lives, and hold Russia accountable.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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