Most Swiss want recognition for Palestinian state
More than half of the Swiss population is in favour of recognising Palestine as a state, according to a survey by the opinion research institute Sotomo.
Some 57% of respondents answered yes or rather yes to a corresponding question.
There was a majority in favour of the issue across all age groups, educational level, language region and gender. By party affiliation, the Greens and Social Democrats were most in favour of recognising Palestine as a state. Support was lowest among the Swiss People’s Party.
According to the survey, the acceptance of 20 injured children from the Gaza Strip also met with majority approval among the population. Some 65% of respondents said yes or somewhat yes. Here too, there was a majority across gender, age and education as well as across language regions.
The negative attitude of some cantons – such as Zurich – was met with a lack of understanding by the majority, albeit more narrowly than the acceptance of injured children in general. A total of 52% of respondents expressed a lack of understanding for the negative attitude.
In French-speaking Switzerland, the lack of understanding was greater than in German-speaking Switzerland, where 50% showed no or rather no understanding for the cantons’ stance.
The survey was conducted online in all parts of the country between November 7 and 20. According to the research institute, the information from 2088 people could be used after the data had been corrected and checked. The statistical margin of error is +/-2.2 percentage points. The NZZ am Sonntag first reported on this.
