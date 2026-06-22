Switzerland welcomes ‘constructive progress’ in Iran-US talks
Switzerland has welcomed the "constructive progress” made between the United States and Iran during talks held at Bürgenstock near Lucerne. The Alpine country called the establishment of a high-level committee to continue the negotiations a “positive step”.
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Switzerland intends to continue supporting this process, Nicolas Bideau, a spokesperson for the Swiss foreign ministry, told news agency Keystone-SDA. “Our aim is for our diplomacy to continue to contribute to de-escalation, stability and peace,” Bideau said.
Switzerland welcomed the roadmap for the continuation of talks over a 60-day period, in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed last week by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. This creates “the conditions for the immediate resumption of new talks”, said Bideau.
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Iran, US to pursue technical talks in Switzerland
Switzerland has supported the talks between Washington and Tehran, which are being mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. Up to 2,000 members of the Swiss armed forces and the police are providing security at the mountain resort of Bürgenstock, where the delegations are meeting.
Translated from German/sub-editing gw
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