Iran, US to pursue technical talks in Switzerland

The talks had taken place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere”, Qatar and Pakistan said. Keystone-SDA

The United and Iran have ended a first round of negotiations in Switzerland and plan technical talks at the working level this week, mediators Qatar and Pakistan said in a statement early on Monday.

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The aim is to reach a “final agreement” within 60 days, as provided for in the framework agreement, the mediators said. Among other things, the parties are establishing working groups on Iran’s nuclear programme and Western sanctions.

The talks had taken place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” in the Swiss mountain resort of Bürgenstock, the two countries added. “Encouraging progress has been made, including the establishment of a mechanism for further talks,” the statement released by the mediators on X went on to say.

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A channel of communication has been established between the warring parties to prevent misunderstandings or incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. The aim is to ensure safe passage for ships through the strait. In addition, a forum has been set up to ensure compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon, where there have been repeated mutual attacks between the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia.

According to the report, technical talks on implementing the agreements are set to continue this week in Bürgenstock near Lucerne.

Iran: ‘significant progress’ regarding war in Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi wrote on X that there had been “significant progress” in efforts to end the war in Lebanon. He said the joint forum to monitor compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon was the “first real test” of the agreements. The US naval blockade of Iranian ports has been lifted and the first frozen Iranian assets are being released. A major reconstruction plan for Iran has also been launched.

Araghtschi’s claims could not be verified immediately. The US side did not comment directly during the night on the outcome of the first day of negotiations.

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Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani posted a photo on X early on Monday showing him alongside US Vice-President JD Vance and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. “Live from Lucerne, the work continues,” he wrote alongside the photo. In the photo, Vance appears to be typing on a laptop.

Direct talks between the negotiators

According to reports, the first direct talks between the delegations in Switzerland lasted a good hour on Sunday afternoon. The US delegation was led by Vance. He had previously indicated that he expected to return to the US on Monday.

On the Iranian side, alongside Foreign Minister Araghtschi, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, amongst others, took part as negotiators.

The US and Israel had launched the war against Iran at the end of February. A ceasefire came into force at the beginning of April, though it was breached on isolated occasions. Last week, the US and Iran then concluded a framework agreement – with the aim of reaching a comprehensive deal to end the war within 60 days.

Translated from German/sub-editing gw

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