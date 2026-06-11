Swiss population’s views of US President Trump worsen
Hostility towards US President Donald Trump is growing in Switzerland: for 41% of the population he is now an enemy (26%) or a rival (15%).
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A large segment 45% continue to see the US as an ally or partner, but the figure is down from 53% six months ago.
The figures emerge from a survey conducted in May by the think-tank European Council on Foreign Relations in cooperation with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).
The reasons for the growing scepticism include Trump’s tariff policy and his repeated attacks on the existing international order. Of the twelve European countries analysed, Switzerland is the most hostile to the tycoon.
+ Swiss population has negative view of Trump
The demographic survey also shows a lack of confidence in the US security role. Three-quarters of the respondents do not believe that Washington would provide Switzerland with military assistance in the event of an attack. On the contrary, two-thirds are convinced that EU member states would come to the aid of Switzerland.
Views on the purchase of US armaments has also soured. Some 73% oppose the purchase of US weapons, while only 15% approve of such operations. An equally large majority supports the idea that more and more European military equipment will have to be bought in the future.
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Translated from Italian by AI/jdp
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