Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Franco-Swiss Basel-Mulhouse airport briefly evacuated after bomb alert

This content was published on
1 minute

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Franco-Swiss airport of Basel-Mulhouse was evacuated and closed for a short while on Friday due to a bomb alert, hours before the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris was due to start, airport authorities said.

“For safety reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated,” the airport said on its website at the time.

Around midday, the airport said it was reopening and that flight operations would gradually resume.

An air traffic controller at the airport told Reuters it was the seventh alert since last October.

An Air France flight to Paris could not take off due to the bomb alert, an Air France representative told Reuters.

Hours before, vandals targeted France’s high-speed TGV train network with a series of coordinated actions that brought major disruption to some of the country’s busiest rail lines ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR